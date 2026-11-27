Reflecting SRM University–AP’s commitment to operating at an international standard, the proceedings and detailed discussions on candidate selection frameworks were seamlessly facilitated through live, fluent Japanese translation. During the interaction, the AiDEM delegation noted that after evaluating talent pools across international markets such as Vietnam, they found the academic calibre, technical readiness, and professional versatility of SRM University–AP students to be significantly superior. In addition to core engineering and corporate roles, the delegation expressed keen interest in recruiting Hotel Management students from the institution.