Uttar Pradesh's Rural Economy Creates New Identity For Women

Rural women in Uttar Pradesh have gained financial independence. BC Sakhis and Vidyut Sakhis bring banking services to villages and collect electricity bill payments, respectively. Dairy farming has also helped many women increase their income. Women self-help groups (SHGs) play a major role in these efforts. These SHGs are initially started with savings and mutual support. But they have now expanded into services and small enterprises.
In Uttar Pradesh, over 1.066 million self-help groups have been formed since 2017. More than 12.5 million women have become part of these SHGs. This massive network of SHGs helps women in a multitude of things including regular saving, working together for a goal, and accessing new livelihood opportunities.
Essential Services Bring Earning Opportunities
Vidyut Sakhis
Over 16,021 women from rural Uttar Pradesh who work as Vidyut Sakhis have helped in collecting about Rs 3,562 crore in electricity bills. With this work, these women have earned over Rs 46 crore as income. This gives a useful service to consumers and also offers rural women a reliable source of income.
BC Sakhis
Also, more than 39,890 Banking Correspondent (BC) Sakhis have delivered digital banking services to rural communities. After processing transactions worth over Rs 46,000 crore, they have earned more than Rs 126.5 crore. This work by rural women of the state plays a vital role in bringing banking services closer to villages.
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Lakhpati Didi
One of the clear indicators of economic progress is consistent growth in income. In Uttar Pradesh, over 2.816 million women now earn more than rupees one lakh annually. These women belong to the "Lakhpati Didi" category. The state’s women are participating in various livelihood activities and continue to strengthen their financial status.
Animal husbandry and dairy
Animal husbandry and dairy have been an integral part of the livelihoods of rural folks. Now, women are also participating in these sectors and are getting connected to the organised business. In 6,603 villages across 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, over 388,000 women animal farmers take part in dairy activities. The value of this dairy business conducted by these women is over Rs 5,716 crore and has generated more than Rs 133 crore in income for them. Through their earnings from these dairy activities, over 70,000 women have become part of the Lakhpati Didi category.
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Solar Energy
The growing role of women in the solar energy sector indicates another significant change taking place in the state. Over 5,433 women entrepreneurs are now contributing to over 28.5 megawatts of renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh. This solar initiative has extended the work of these rural women from the state into new sectors beyond their traditional livelihoods.
MGNREGA
MGNREGA is also witnessing increased participation from the state. As per the available data, the share of women has reached about 46.44 per cent in 2026–27. This initiative is providing employment to almost 570,000 women workers so far.
The Success Story
Behind these impressive numbers showcasing holistic economic and financial growth of women are diverse sources of work and income for rural women in Uttar Pradesh. After joining SHGs, some women offer financial services, while others collect electricity bills. Some contribute to dairy farming or solar energy. These earning opportunities in Uttar Pradesh increase their financial independence and strengthen their identity not just within their family but in the local economy as well.