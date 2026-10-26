Uttar Pradesh's Rural Economy Creates New Identity For Women

Animal husbandry and dairy



Animal husbandry and dairy have been an integral part of the livelihoods of rural folks. Now, women are also participating in these sectors and are getting connected to the organised business. In 6,603 villages across 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, over 388,000 women animal farmers take part in dairy activities. The value of this dairy business conducted by these women is over Rs 5,716 crore and has generated more than Rs 133 crore in income for them. Through their earnings from these dairy activities, over 70,000 women have become part of the Lakhpati Didi category.