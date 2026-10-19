Prateek Group To Generate Employment For Over 2,000 People In Noida

Prateek Group was incorporated in 2005 with a vision of quality and on-time delivery. The company was founded by Mr. Prashant Tiwari, a Civil Engineer by qualification and a visionary & futuristic by traits. Prateek Group stands tall as the first luxury developer of Noida with the launch of Noida’s first luxury project Prateek Stylome in 2011, followed by Prateek Edifice in 2013. Hence, the group created symmetry of similar projects with each one raising the standard high in the realty market of NCR. With 20+ years of expertise, the group has delivered 20 million square feet, catering to more than 50,000+ happy customers. The group’s commitment to quality construction and timely delivery has earned it the trust of both homebuyers and investors, establishing itself as a leader in the NCR’s real estate market. Some of the salient construction projects that have enabled the Prateek Group to achieve superlative industry acclaim include residential projects in NCR like Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Royal Cliff, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Canary, Prateek Grand City township.