ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between the Manipal Group and Cigna Healthcare and has been operating in India since 2014. The company's mission is to improve the health, well-being and peace of mind of those it serves. It believes that expertise in health insurance begins with understanding health, a belief reflected in the India Health Quotient, its annual study with YouGov India on how Indians manage their well-being. ManipalCigna’s retail portfolio provides individuals and families with comprehensive health coverage for different life stages and evolving health needs. Its group business partners with SMEs, corporates, banks and NBFCs to deliver health and wellness solutions for their employees and customers. ManipalCigna has 125 branches across 500+ cities, an ecosystem of 1 lakh+ agents and 500+ distribution partners, and over 17,500 network hospitals. The company ended FY26 with a claim settlement ratio of 96% and gross written premium growth of about 30%. With an employee base of 3,500+ people, ManipalCigna is a certified Great Place To Work. To learn more, visit www.manipalcigna.com.