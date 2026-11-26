Seven Ways Digitalisation Can Change TDR Transactions

A digital TDR exchange can transform the way development rights are transacted across seven key dimensions. Greater price visibility allows stakeholders to access improved information around prevailing TDR rates and available inventory. Wider market access connects TDR owners with a broader pool of potential buyers through a common platform. Reduced paperwork through digital documentation and workflows eliminates dependence on physical submissions. Faster processing through connected digital workflows reduces administrative delays. Better compliance tracking through digital records improves visibility across the compliance lifecycle. Integrated payments simplify coordination by connecting payment processes with the broader transaction workflow. And data-driven decision-making through AI and analytics can potentially transform platform data into actionable insights around pricing, demand and market trends.