Biel, Switzerland: No two snowflakes are alike, and neither are the watches inspired by them. Meet MISSION TO EARTHPHASE—SILVER SNOWFLAKE, the newest chapter in the snowflake-inspired story. Each new timepiece features a unique snowflake laser-engraved on its moon phase indicator, ensuring that no two are exactly alike, while a silver-colored finish introduced for the first time on this model, takes this distinctive detail to sparkling new heights.

The snowflake on each model is created through a bespoke digital process that generates millions of possible patterns. One design is then selected and laser-engraved onto the moon phase indicator, ensuring that every watch features its own unique snowflake.

Mission To Earthphase — Silver Snowflake comes in a sophisticated all-black hue, making it the perfect counterpart to the all-white MISSION TO EARTHPHASE — MOONSHINE GOLD Cold Moon launched in 2025. In addition to a moon phase indicator this timepiece features an earth phase complication, found exclusively within the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. Rendered in vibrant colors, the earth phase indicator includes a white patch inspired by snow-covered Switzerland, a subtle nod to the brand’s Swissroots. Two miniature skis at 11 o’clock reference OMEGA’s Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Limited Edition, while signature Snoopy illustrations at 9 o’clock add a playful touch.

Like all Bioceramic MoonSwatch models, the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE — SILVER SNOWFLAKE model is crafted from Swatch’s patented Bioceramic and incorporates several iconic OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch design elements, including the asymmetrical case and tachymeter scale with the dot over ninety. Additional details include OMEGA × Swatch branding on the dial and crown, an engraved mission statement on thecase back, an Earth-inspired battery cover and a black VELCRO® strap.

The Mission To Earthphase — Silver Snowflake model will be available worldwide from Black Friday, November 27, 2026, until, March 20, 2027, the final day of winter, at a selection of Swatch stores carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. After November 27, this model will only be available when snow is falling in Switzerland. Fans can follow weather conditions on Swatch.com to discover when the watch becomes available and where to find it.

Mission To Earthphase — Silver Snowflake

SSX01B701