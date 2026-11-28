Commenting on the campaign, Veena Bansal, CHRO, M3M Group, said, "Our people are at the heart of everything we build. Their commitment, determination and collective efforts define our journey and contribute to the organisation's success. ‘Shaurya – The Warriors’ is our way of celebrating these individuals and recognising the extraordinary contributions that often go beyond everyday responsibilities. We want to create a culture where every achievement is acknowledged, every individual feels valued and excellence becomes a shared aspiration. Through this initiative, we are also strengthening our organisational identity by celebrating the people who represent the values and spirit of M3M."