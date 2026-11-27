“The workplace is closely connected to how people think, interact and contribute to an organisation. As businesses and workforces evolve, design needs to respond to a wider range of human requirements rather than rely on standardised approaches. Our research and experience across global markets inform how we look at these questions, from sensory comfort and acoustics to the relationship between space and collaboration. Bringing these considerations into the design conversation is important to creating workplaces where different people can perform at their best.”