Technology was at the centre of the showcase. PROJECT: C15, a high-end task chair shown as a prototype, reads the user’s body weight and sets its own recline resistance, with no levers or knobs. Its flexible frame moves with the body, and its extended seat height and depth range allows a semi-standing posture at 900 mm desks, a range conventional task chairs cannot reach. TABLR turns the worktable itself into the technology, with a built-in task light, a wireless charger set into the worktop and a worktop-mounted power module, so power comes to the user instead of the user reaching under the desk.