Shree Niketan Group Of Schools Launches 'Get Back Into The Conversation' Campaign For Children's Day

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Bharaneedharan Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Shree Niketan Group of Schools, said, “Technology and AI are transforming the way children learn, communicate and engage with the world around them. While these developments open up exciting possibilities, we must also recognise that no technology can replace the warmth, understanding and reassurance that come from human relationships. As parents, it is important that we remain genuinely involved in our children's lives, take an interest in their thoughts and experiences, and create spaces where they feel comfortable expressing themselves. Through our ‘Get Back Into The Conversation’ campaign, we hope to remind parents that sometimes the most meaningful thing they can give their children is their time, attention and an open conversation.”