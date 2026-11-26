“Winning two awards in the same season is a proud moment for everyone at Cilicant. The India Pharma Award tells us our work on nitrosamine risk is making a real difference to medicine quality. The award from our global healthcare partner reflects the trust our partners place in us every day. We thank our partners, the India Pharma Awards jury, our customers and, above all, our team, whose resilience and commitment made this possible. We will keep investing in solutions that protect medicines and the patients who depend on them.”