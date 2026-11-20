New Delhi [India], November 20: What happens when online abuse is no longer dismissed? Girl Effect’s campaign set out to spotlight the effects of online abuse on girls and women. Its campaign, India vs Tech Hinsa, has brought the global spotlight to online violence, and highlighted the importance of speaking up against it, winning three Shorty Impact Awards 2026; The campaign emerged as winners in the categories of Social Justice, Influencer and Creator & Celebrity, recognising its creative approach to bringing technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) into mainstream conversations and we also won a Gold in the Non-Profit Partnership category. We are proud to be recognised alongside inspiring organisations including UNICEF, AT&T, For the Greater Hood, Children’s Miracle Network and Oceanic Preservation Society.