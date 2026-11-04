Kauvery Hospital Radial Road Launches SAMATVA, Bringing Obesity And Metabolic Care Together Under One Roof

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Piyush Bawane, Clinical Lead, Medical Gastroenterology, Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, said, “Obesity can have a significant impact on metabolic health and is often associated with conditions such as diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension and cardiovascular risk. At SAMATVA, our approach is to assess these associated risks comprehensively and develop an appropriate treatment plan for each patient. This allows us to address obesity as a health condition while also managing the broader metabolic risks associated with it.”