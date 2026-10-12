MAHE B'LRU WALKATHON Calls For Greater Mental Health Literacy And Open Conversations

Dr Jothi Neeraja, Founder, Chairwoman and Managing Director, Maarga Mind Care, said, “Bengaluru has built a strong ecosystem around healthcare, education and innovation, and mental health needs to be an equally important part of that progress. Our vision is to build a city where mental health concerns are recognised early, people feel confident seeking help, and quality care is accessible when it is needed. We need to move from responding only when distress becomes a crisis to recognising concerns earlier and making the right care easier to access. Mental healthcare cannot remain confined to hospitals or specific awareness days. It needs to become part of how individuals, families, educational institutions and workplaces think about overall health. Maarga is committed to strengthening this continuum in Bengaluru, from early recognition through treatment, recovery and beyond.”