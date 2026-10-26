Beyond Calcium: Preventing Osteoporosis Today, Exploring Bone Repair For Tomorrow

Adding to this Dr. Pratik Kumar, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Regency Healthcare, Gorakhpur, says: “Osteoporosis care should continue long after the first consultation or fracture treatment. Patients need to understand why medicines have been prescribed, how to take them correctly and when to return for review. Feeling better does not necessarily mean that the underlying fracture risk has resolved. Treatment should therefore not be stopped or changed without medical advice. Families can support recovery by encouraging appropriate nutrition, safe physical activity and regular follow-up. Making bone health part of ongoing care can help patients protect their mobility and independence.”