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EMI Score is a new, free tool from FREED that scores a borrower's loan affordability from 0 to 100. It launched in August 2026 and is live now at freed.care/emi-score. The score looks at whether a borrower's income and savings can comfortably carry the EMIs they already have, and what happens if one more loan is added.
What Is EMI Score, and How Is It Different From Your Credit Score?
A credit score like CIBIL (the 300 to 900 number banks check before lending) is lender-facing and backward-looking. It's a record of how loans and cards have been repaid in the past. It doesn't say anything about whether today's EMIs actually fit today's income.
EMI Score is borrower-facing and forward-looking. It reads whether current income and savings can carry current EMIs, and whether the next loan would be survivable. FREED's own framing is direct: both readings matter, and they're strongest read together. EMI Score isn't built to replace a credit score check, it answers a different question.
How EMI Score Is Calculated: The Three Inputs
EMI Score combines three inputs into a single number from 0 to 100.
Input
What It Measures
Income
How stable and sufficient monthly earnings are
Savings
The cushion available to fall back on
Loan behaviour
How well existing loans are currently being handled
No single input decides the result on its own. A strong income counts for less if most of it goes out as EMIs, and savings matter because they're what carries a borrower through a month when something goes wrong.
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Understanding Your EMI Score: The Three Zones
Every EMI Score check lands in one of three zones, and each points to a different next step. Borrowers can check their own EMI Score in a few minutes.
Zone
Score Range
What It Means
What Follows
Healthy
65–100
Income covers EMIs savings are steady loans are well managed
Room to borrow if needed. Keep current habits and check again before taking on anything new
Strained
35–64
EMIs rising as a share of income savings thinning loans getting harder to juggle
The moment to simplify often by consolidating multiple EMIs into one affordable repayment
Distressed
0–34
Real financial strain repayment is a struggle
The point to stop borrowing and resolve existing debt through a structured settlement and repayment plan
What to Do With Your Result
A Strained score usually means several EMIs that are each individually fine but straining together, a card bill, a personal loan, and another EMI, all due within weeks of each other. At this stage, simplifying into one lower, more manageable payment is usually the right move, not settling for less.
A Distressed score means repaying in full has become genuinely difficult. Simplifying alone doesn't help much here. The honest next step is resolving existing debt rather than adding to it with another loan.
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How FREED Helps After You Get Your EMI Score
FREED, India's trusted Loan Management Platform, treats EMI Score as the diagnosis and its programs as the treatment, matched to what the score actually shows.
For a Strained score, FREED's Debt Consolidation Program assesses the borrower's full loan picture and matches them to a lending partner who can combine multiple EMIs into one lower, more manageable payment.
For a Distressed score, FREED's Debt Resolution Program works with the borrower on a structured savings and negotiation plan to settle existing debt for less than what's owed, for those genuinely unable to repay in full.
For a Healthy score, no product is needed. The score itself is the useful takeaway.
As Ritesh Srivastava, Founder and CEO of FREED, put it: "FREED exists to put the borrower first, and EMI Score is the clearest expression of that."
FAQ
1. What is EMI Score?
EMI Score is a free tool from FREED that scores a borrower's loan affordability from 0 to 100. It combines three inputs, income, savings, and loan behaviour, into one number. Unlike a credit score, it doesn't look at repayment history, it looks at whether today's EMIs actually fit today's income.
2. Is EMI Score the same as my credit score?
No. A credit score like CIBIL is lender-facing and backward-looking, built from repayment history. EMI Score is borrower-facing and forward-looking, a read on whether current income and savings can carry current EMIs. FREED treats the two as complementary, not substitutes, both matter and are strongest read together.
3. Does checking my EMI Score affect my credit score?
No. Checking your EMI Score has no impact on your CIBIL score. It's a separate, free tool based on the income, savings and loan details you share yourself.
4. What do the Healthy, Strained and Distressed zones mean?
Healthy (65–100) means income covers EMIs and savings are steady, with room to borrow if needed. Strained (35–64) means EMIs are taking up a growing share of income and juggling loans is getting harder, usually the moment to consolidate into one lower payment. Distressed (0–34) means repayment is a genuine struggle, the point to stop borrowing and work toward a structured settlement.
5. What should I do if my EMI Score comes back Strained or Distressed?
A Strained score usually points toward FREED's Debt Consolidation Program, which combines multiple EMIs into one lower payment. A Distressed score points toward FREED's Debt Resolution Program, a structured savings and negotiation plan for those genuinely unable to repay in full. FREED's team can walk through either option based on your specific result.
Closing
EMI Score gives a borrower a forward-looking read on their loan affordability, separate from and complementary to their credit score. The free check takes only a few minutes at freed.care/emi-score. If a result raises questions, FREED's team, a Loan Management Company, can walk a borrower through what it means for their own situation.
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