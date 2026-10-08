A Beat Beyond Survival: Narayana Health Celebrates 136 Second Chances Through Heart And Lung Transplantation

For patients and families, however, the true measure of transplant success extends far beyond the operating theatre. The transplant team emphasised that a heart transplant is not merely a complex surgical intervention; it can represent a profound new beginning for an entire family. Patients who once struggled with debilitating breathlessness and the uncertainty of end-stage heart failure can reclaim their independence, return to their passions and rediscover the joys of everyday life. With 95% of recipients returning to meaningful lives, the programme’s impact is reflected in children returning to school and recipients going on to excel in competitive sports. These remarkable journeys are a testament to the resilience of transplant recipients, the dedication of the clinical teams and, above all, the extraordinary generosity of donor families whose selflessness makes these second chances possible.