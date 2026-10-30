Kauvery Hospital Radial Road Saves 32-Year-Old Woman Through Complex Neurosurgery and Integrated Neurocritical Care

Commenting on the treatment, Dr. Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences & Director, Institute of Brain & Spine, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, said, “Early recognition of a Stroke, which is a major brain event, and emergency intervention through coordinated care across multiple neuroscience teams, were key to the successful outcome in this patient. Critical neurological conditions, especially bleeding in the brain, can sometimes affect the heart’s functioning and may present with cardiac arrest and poor cardiac function. In such situations, it is important to identify that the underlying cause is neurological rather than cardiac, as timely diagnosis will prevent delays in appropriate treatment.”