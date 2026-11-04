IPE Hyderabad Announces Merit Scholarships Up To Rs. 6 Lakh For PGDM Aspirants

Director's Message

"At IPE, we believe that management education must combine academic rigor with professional relevance, and that no capable student should be denied admission for financial reasons," said Prof. S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director, IPE. "Our scholarships recognize excellence in entrance tests, in the classroom, on the sports field and on the stage. Every year we award scholarships over Rs. 2.5 crore to around 240 students, and scholarship award go up to Rs. 6 lakh per student. I invite aspiring students to Join! Learn! Transform! Lead!"