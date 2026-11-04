Pine Cone: A Thoughtful Way To Live

A mother to a young daughter, Nitika draws inspiration from the world around her, including the artisans she works with. “We live to learn” and “Never say Never” are principles that shape her approach to community building, craft revival and building Pine Cone. At Pine Cone, natural materials, clean lines and Boho-Scandinavian-inspired aesthetics come together in handcrafted home décor designed for modern homes, relaxed interiors and homes that reflect their owners’ personalities.