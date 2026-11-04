Sony Launches LinkBuds Clip Open-Ear Earbuds With All-Day Comfort And AI-Powered Call Clarity

Usability

Get up to 37 hours of total playtime (9 hours in the earbuds, plus 28 in the case). And when short on time, a quick 3-minute charge gives an hour of extra listening. Sweat and splash not a problem anymore. It comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating. Tune it with Sound Connect Application. Use the 10 Band equaliser to lift the vocals, deepen the bass or save the signature mix for when the mood hits. Talk it out with Google Gemini. It provides hands-free help and have a natural, free-flowing conversation about anything you need to know on-the-go, be it listening to music, connect with friends, get notifications and more when connected to the smartphone.​ Through scene based listening tailor the sound experience by just sensing the current situation and scene such as walking, running and gym.