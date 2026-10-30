The Timefolk Story: How An Idea Became An App And A Skills Marketplace

Sponsored Content
A marketplace becomes credible when the idea behind it survives contact with a real product.
For Timefolk, that meant turning a simple belief into working infrastructure: people want practical help with a skill from someone who uses it in real life, and technology can make those sessions easier to find, schedule and organise.
The idea became Timefolk, a marketplace for practical, in-person sessions with local Experts. Clients can choose a skill, see which Experts offer it nearby and schedule a session at a fixed session fee in a public place. The focus ranges from interview practice and cabin crew preparation to language conversation, CV review, pitch-deck feedback, newcomer help and AI tools for work.
Two observations behind the business
The business began with two observations from its founder, Sattya. The first was about where useful know how sits. It often sits with practitioners who use it every working day. The second was about how companies can now be built. Sattya believed AI tools had changed what one founder could execute without starting with a conventional large team.
Those two ideas shaped both the product and the way it was built.
Timefolk says Sattya built the platform end to end using AI tools, taking it from an initial concept through to production. AI also supports parts of the company’s day-to-day operations. The technology is therefore not presented as a feature added for effect. It formed part of the process used to build the marketplace itself.
Advertisement
A product that starts with the skill
The product design is deliberately practical. A Client does not arrive simply to browse profiles. The starting point is a skill. Someone with an interview tomorrow has no one to rehearse with who has hired for the role, and might look for an Expert with relevant hiring experience. Someone new in a city faces paperwork, transport and local systems with no one to ask, and might look for newcomer help. A professional improving Business English might schedule conversation and pronunciation practice. Someone who wants practical help using AI at work might choose an Expert who uses those tools in their own field.
Advertisement
How a session works
Experts offer sessions independently and in their own name. Timefolk provides the marketplace, identity verification, payments and platform tools.
A Client chooses a skill and an Expert, whose profile shows their profession, years of experience and an ID verified seal. Experts can also share short skill videos, so Clients can see how an Expert works. The Client picks a public place, a time and a length, from 30 minutes to 6 hours, and then schedules and pays in the app. Experts set their own session fee within their city’s range and keep 80% of it. The session fee is fixed and shown before the Client pays. The Expert has 15 minutes to accept, and if they do not, the Client is refunded. The session starts with a rotating QR code, and afterwards both people leave a review.
Identity verification and public places
Identity verification is another part of the structure. Every member completes a government ID and liveness check. Professional credentials are not verified unless an Expert’s profile marks them as checked, and Timefolk does not claim that identity checks guarantee safety. Sessions always take place in public places such as cafés, libraries and coworking spaces, never in a home, hotel room or vehicle. Every profile and review can be reported or blocked, and a person reviews each report. Timefolk is a skills marketplace only.
That structure helps explain why Timefolk positions itself firmly as a skills marketplace. Every session is organised around a specific skill, a specific Expert and a defined setting.
Infrastructure beyond the concept stage
The infrastructure has already moved beyond the concept stage. Timefolk is available through its website, its iPhone, iPad and Android apps, in eight languages, including English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Hindi, Portuguese, German and Mandarin Chinese, with payment capability spanning 120 countries. Inside the app, AI search, labelled SI in the app, lets a Client describe what they need in their own words and returns Experts who fit.
The initial focus is Dubai and India. That rollout brings a fundamental challenge for a two-sided marketplace: Clients need useful sessions to schedule, which means the Expert side must be strong enough to support demand. Timefolk therefore opens Experts first in each city, then Clients, and is building around professionals and practitioners who offer skills people actively want help with. A waitlist tells people when Experts arrive near them.
The more credible story is what can already be examined: a live product, a defined skills model, identity verification, fixed session fees, international payment infrastructure and a founder who used AI tools to take the platform from idea to production.
That is also what makes the Timefolk story more interesting than a generic technology launch. The question is not whether AI can generate another app. It is whether one founder can use it to build enough real infrastructure around a clear consumer problem to create a business people understand and use.
Timefolk is now testing that question in the market. The idea was practical help with real skills, from people who use them every working day. The app gave that idea structure, and the invitation is simple: find the Expert who has done it before, and schedule a session.
Instagram: @timefolkinc.
Mail ID: hello@timefolk.com.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however OutlookBusiness.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.