The Timefolk Story: How An Idea Became An App And A Skills Marketplace

A product that starts with the skill

The product design is deliberately practical. A Client does not arrive simply to browse profiles. The starting point is a skill. Someone with an interview tomorrow has no one to rehearse with who has hired for the role, and might look for an Expert with relevant hiring experience. Someone new in a city faces paperwork, transport and local systems with no one to ask, and might look for newcomer help. A professional improving Business English might schedule conversation and pronunciation practice. Someone who wants practical help using AI at work might choose an Expert who uses those tools in their own field.