SRM AP's Historic Debut In QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 Becoming Fastest Indian University To Break In Top 100

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM AP, added that this accomplishment reinforces our belief in the importance of investing in research, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities for international academic engagement. Our journey is guided by the conviction that universities must not only impart knowledge but also create it, translate it into innovation, and make a meaningful difference to society. He emphasised that SRM AP remains committed to strengthening its academic foundations and building an institution with lasting global relevance.