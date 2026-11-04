Dr. Boby Chemmanur, popularly known as boCHE, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group. boCHE has achieved the 812-km Run Unique World Record and a Guinness World Record for world peace. He is well known as a businessman, sportsman, social worker, motivator and entertainer. He is the patron of the Federation of Indian Blood Donors Organization. boCHE has fan clubs with millions of members in many countries.boCHE was the soul mate of the football legend, Diego Maradona.boCHE conducted the ‘YaachakaYatra’ to raise 34 crore rupees as blood money to cancel the death sentence of innocent Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.He collected the money by travelling through the districts of Kerala and begging the public for donations.



With a 163-year legacy, Boby Chemmanur International Group has a presence across India, the USA and the UAE.