The first festive season on Kunfunadhoo began with a tree, a handful of friends and a simple idea: that the season is about the people we love, the time we share and the joy of being together. Today, that spirit lives across three islands, each in its own way — the shared soul of Soneva Fushi, the shimmering wonder of Soneva Jani and the intimacy of Soneva Secret. No two festive stays need ever feel the same. Tell Soneva how you want yours to feel, and they will shape the rest around you. A return, always, to Just What Matters.