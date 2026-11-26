This is precisely the gap Cureka, India's doctor-curated preventive healthcare platform under Wedjat Health Solutions, was built to address, across all three stages, not just the first. Cureka was founded on a simple belief, that whatever the reason behind a person's health condition, they have the right to live a good life, and that protecting that life does not stop the moment a diagnosis is made. Rather than functioning as a place people turn to only once a doctor has already prescribed something, Cureka positions itself as part of the everyday routine, a catalogue of thousands of doctor-vetted products spanning nutrition and supplements, diabetic care, skin and hair health, and elder and baby care, built around the idea that healthcare should be a habit, not an emergency response, whether someone is trying to stay well, trying to stop an early issue from progressing, or trying to manage an existing condition without it worsening. Every product on the platform is sourced from verified manufacturers and curated by a panel of doctors, reflecting the same layered approach to prevention that public health experts are now calling for at a national scale.