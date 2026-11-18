Further, Mr. Tanuj Gangwani, Co-founder and Director, Geniemode added, “We owe a lot to the nature and communities, especially where we are located. Our objective was to give back to the stakeholders that empower us to continue running our businesses. Since Gurugram is our home base, it was a natural place to begin with. We wanted our colleagues to participate in something tangible, and planting trees gave us that opportunity.”