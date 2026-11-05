VinFast VF 7 Reflects The Growing Connection Between Cars And Personal Style

Style Is One Thing. Can It Deliver on the Road?

Indian buyers have five VF 7 variants to choose from, ranging from the front-wheel-drive Earth to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Sky Infinity. Power starts at 130 kW and 250 Nm for the Earth, rising to 150 kW and 310 Nm in the Wind. Those seeking stronger performance can opt for the Sky variants, which produce 260 kW and 500 Nm. True to its spirit, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes approximately 5.8 seconds.