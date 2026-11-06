SCINQ Neurocosmetics Launches In India, Pioneering The Science Of Mind–Skin Connection To Luxury Skincare

“We created SCINQ because we felt there was a larger conversation missing from skincare — the relationship between what we experience internally and what our skin experiences externally,” said Shrishti Yadav, Co-Founder, SCINQ Neurocosmetics. “Stress, emotions and our environment are all part of modern life that impact the health of our skin. Yet, for generations,skincare has traditionally approached the skin in isolation. Neurocosmetics allows us to look at our skin through a much wider lens.”