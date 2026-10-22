Comminent Selects EDX Wireless SignalPro For Smart Grid RF Planning

"India’s smart metering rollout is one of the largest wireless infrastructure transformations the world has seen, and the coverage accuracy of our RF mesh network is fundamental to the performance our utility customers expect. EDX Wireless SignalPro gives our engineering team the validated modelling tools to plan deployments with confidence; from dense urban distribution grids to remote rural substations; and to scale that precision as we expand into new markets," Vikas Kashyap, Director, Comminent Pvt. Ltd.