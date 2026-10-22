SPR City Enters World Book Of Records With Tallest Golu Display; Attracts Over One Lakh Visitors

Conceptualized to redefine the traditional trading landscape, Market of India aims to provide a structured and professionally planned environment for traders, retailers, entrepreneurs and businesses, while strengthening commercial connectivity across Chennai, Tamil Nadu and beyond. As outlined in the project's published master plan, Market of India envisages over 5,000 shops, with approximately 54 lakh sq. ft. of planned built-up area. The development is designed to incorporate essential commercial infrastructure, including a central plaza over 1.5 Acre indoor air conditioned atmosphere brings strong experiences to the mall. With its emphasis on scale, accessibility, infrastructure and business integration, Market of India aspires to establish a new benchmark for organized trade infrastructure and position Chennai as a prominent hub for regional and national retailers.