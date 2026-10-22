A New Perspective On Living: Where Architecture Meets 80% Greens

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These changing expectations reflect the broader transformation of India’s economy and urban landscape over the past 25 years. The change has been shaped by several factors, including rising incomes, urbanisation, infrastructure investment, changing demographics and expanding consumer choice, which have collectively altered how Indians live and buy.
Real estate is reflecting that evolution. As expectations around the way people live continue to change, the industry is also seeing developers place greater emphasis on the quality, design and experience of the spaces they create.
It is within this changing market that ACE Group’s evolution becomes relevant. With more than 15 years of development experience, the group has delivered over 25 million sq ft and has more than 27 million sq ft under development, building a portfolio across residential and commercial real estate. This experience provides the foundation for the group’s continuing focus on creating developments shaped around evolving consumer expectations.
“As India evolves, so do the aspirations of its people. Today, a space is no longer defined only by what it offers, but by how it makes you feel, how thoughtfully it is conceived, and how seamlessly it becomes a part of everyday life. At ACE, we believe the future of real estate lies in creating spaces where architecture, nature, design and experience come together with a sense of purpose.”
— Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ACE Group
Rather than viewing premium residential development simply through the lens of larger homes and higher ticket sizes, the group’s latest project, ACE Arte, places architecture and the lived experience of a residence at the centre.
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For Mr. Chaudhary, that distinction is important. His role in the group’s next phase is less about adding another project to a portfolio and more about responding to a buyer whose expectations have expanded. The premium consumer increasingly looks for a considered combination of location, design, openness, amenities and long-term relevance. ACE Arte is positioned as an expression of that thinking.
The project, ACE Group’s 25th and its fourth development in Sector 150, Noida, is conceptualised around “Art Meets Architecture”. Spread across approximately 15 acres, it comprises 784, 3 and 4 BHK residences. Designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, its neoclassical architectural language uses symmetry, proportion and detailing as defining elements. Approximately 80% of the development is planned as open spaces and landscaped greens, while its three-side-open plot is intended to create greater openness, natural light and ventilation.
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The emphasis continues beyond the façade. ACE Arte brings together spaces designed for different rhythms of everyday life — from the sculpture court, reflexology garden and meditation and yoga lawn to the butterfly court, party lawn, outdoor gym, senior citizen area and amphitheatre. The clubhouse spans across 50,000 sq. ft. that adds another layer to the experience, bringing together table tennis, badminton and squash, along with an indoor pool, party hall, restaurant and café, business centre, creche and lounge, library, dance and music room, cards room, and a gym with dedicated yoga, aerobics and Pilates spaces. An open terrace seating adds an outdoor dimension to the offering. For sports enthusiasts, the development also includes basketball, cricket, badminton, padel, tennis and pickle ball courts.
For ACE, the significance of Ace Arte therefore lies in how these elements are composed into a single residential proposition. It reflects a market where premiumisation is no longer only about price; it is increasingly about what buyers receive for that price and how coherently the development supports the way they want to live.
The choice of Sector 150 also reflects the importance of infrastructure and emerging urban corridors to residential value. ACE already has projects in the sector, including ACE Golfshire, ACE Parkway and ACE Medley Avenue. The choice of Sector 150 also reflects the importance of infrastructure and emerging urban corridors to residential value. ACE already has projects in the sector, including ACE Golfshire, ACE Parkway and ACE Medley Avenue.
Sector 150 has also emerged as one of Noida’s strategically positioned residential destinations, supported by its connectivity to some of the region’s key infrastructure corridors. Its location offers convenient access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Aqua Line Metro, while the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway further strengthen its regional connectivity. The sector’s proximity to the upcoming Sports City adds to its evolving lifestyle and recreational ecosystem, while Noida International Airport, approximately 35 minutes away, further enhances the ease of travel and connectivity for residents. The presence of reputed schools, colleges and hospitals in close proximity further adds to the convenience and liveability of the location. Alongside the airport, other major infrastructure projects around the region are contributing to the area’s long-term growth potential. Together, these factors are giving Sector 150 a distinctive position within Noida’s expanding urban landscape.
With the group’s 25th project, ACE brings an established platform to this next expression of its residential strategy. Yet ACE Arte is notable because it attempts to make architecture, landscape, amenities and community part of the same conversation.
India’s next generation of premium housing may ultimately be defined less by how much space developers build than by how thoughtfully that space is conceived. ACE Arte, and the thinking behind it, offers one example of that transition: from the home as a physical asset to the home as a designed experience.
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