A New Perspective On Living: Where Architecture Meets 80% Greens

Sector 150 has also emerged as one of Noida’s strategically positioned residential destinations, supported by its connectivity to some of the region’s key infrastructure corridors. Its location offers convenient access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Aqua Line Metro, while the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway further strengthen its regional connectivity. The sector’s proximity to the upcoming Sports City adds to its evolving lifestyle and recreational ecosystem, while Noida International Airport, approximately 35 minutes away, further enhances the ease of travel and connectivity for residents. The presence of reputed schools, colleges and hospitals in close proximity further adds to the convenience and liveability of the location. Alongside the airport, other major infrastructure projects around the region are contributing to the area’s long-term growth potential. Together, these factors are giving Sector 150 a distinctive position within Noida’s expanding urban landscape.