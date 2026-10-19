Parul University Goa Marks Navratri With A Celebration Of Culture, Tradition And Togetherness

Showcasing the richness of culture at one campus, Parul University Goa celebrated this year’s Navratri while celebrating the traditions of India through a night of colorful Garba and cultural performances, with over 1000+ students participating in the festivities. Navrang – A Symphony of Culture, symbolized the glory of cultures which made Navratri a real celebration of cultural expression, music and dance. With the theme of Navrang being the central point of the festival, the celebrations emphasized the rich culture of India and the traditions which make people united. Every color had its own meaning and showed a different cultural expression, whereas Garba, with its rhythmic dance moves, symbolized the common happiness of the festival.