Forever52 And Bhumika Bahl Launch Academic By Forever52 Dubai Tour To Empower India's Next Generation Of Makeup Artists

Speaking about the initiative, Rajat Aggarwal, CEO, Future Makeup (India) Pvt. Ltd., said, "For over 17 years, Forever52 has been part of the professional makeup industry, and India has been an important part of our journey. Over the years, we have seen makeup artistry grow from a passion into a serious profession, creating opportunities for thousands of talented individuals, especially women who want to build their own careers and become financially independent.