Renowned Architect Raj Rewal Interacts with Students During His Visit to Anant National University

A key highlight of the symposium was the screening of Indian Modernity: The Architecture of Raj Rewal, a film exploring the architect’s work and approach to design. The screening was followed by a talk by Ar Rewal and an open interaction with students, offering them insights into his architectural philosophy that reflects a deep engagement with India’s cultural, climatic and social contexts while responding to contemporary needs. This interaction offered students meaningful insights into how architectural ideas evolve through practice, how designers navigate real-world constraints and how individual convictions shape creative work over time.