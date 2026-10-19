Parul University Fosters Global Collaboration Through Diplomats In Dialogue 3.0, While Celebrating Cultural Diversity At PU Navratri 2026

As part of the program, the delegates visited the Statue of Unity, a landmark that represents national unity, collective progress and the power of shared vision in shaping India’s growth. The visit was an opportunity to reflect on the importance of cooperation in bringing people, institutions and nations together for a common future. The itinerary also consisted of a diplomatic roundtable conference, a campus visit, institutional engagement and an orientation program for international students. Emphasizing the significance of international collaboration, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said, “Education has the power to bring nations closer through shared learning, mutual understanding and meaningful collaboration. With Diplomats in Dialogue we hope to build bridges that create new pathways for students, institutions and communities around the world.”