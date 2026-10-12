Garmin India Launches Screen-Free CIRQA Smart Band

Not everyone follows a fixed workout routine, but many still want to keep track of their health, fitness and recovery. Whether they are working, travelling or managing everyday tasks, CIRQA brings activity, sleep, stress and recovery information together, helping them understand how their daily routine affects their wellbeing. The idea is straightforward to wear the band and review the information when convenient. Without a display on the wrist, users can follow their routine without repeatedly checking numbers. It also provides a health-tracking option for those who prefer wearing a traditional watch.