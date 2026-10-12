NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System At IMC 2026

Puneet Chawla, IRSSE (Retd.), Advisor, C-DOT and former CMD, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., said “High-capacity optical wireless communication can become an important complementary layer to existing fibre and radio-frequency networks. The development of a 40 Gbps Free Space Optical communication platform in India reflects the growing capability of the country’s deep-tech and photonics ecosystem. Technologies of this nature can have relevance where rapid deployment, high bandwidth and network resilience are important, particularly across telecom and strategic communication applications.”