Diwali 2026: Managing Healthy Indulgence During The Festive Season With California Walnuts

While it’s tempting to gorge on the delicious festive spread, the season’s celebrations can lead to overconsumption, which can leave you feeling sluggish, bloated, and even guilty. That’s when intelligent indulgence comes into the picture – it’s all about making mindful choices about relishing foods or treats without compromising on health or quality. It embodies the idea that one can enjoy delicious and indulgent foods while still being conscious of nutritional value, portion control, and overall wellness. Maintaining a right balance is important to ensure Diwali celebrations are memorable for the right reasons. Here, Renowned Nutritionist and Founder of Freedom Wellness Management, Ms. Naaznin Husein, shares four tips for intelligent indulgence during the festive season. And while you’re at it, don’t miss out on why California walnuts are the best choice for your festive celebrations! Read on.