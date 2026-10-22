Why Established Developers Are Looking Beyond Noida's Traditional Residential Markets

That is how Sectors 150 and 151, once regarded as the city's outer fringe, came into their own. Both benefit from access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the wider office belt and the prospect of further improvements in public transport connectivity. Experion Developers have chosen Sector 151 for a luxury development. Next door, Sector 150, with much of its area set aside for green spaces and sports facilities, offers an openness that older neighbourhoods rarely can. Projects such as Prateek Canary reflect developer interest here, while anticipation around Prateek Group's upcoming development along the Noida Expressway points to continued interest in the corridor.