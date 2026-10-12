BPTP's SkyNest Clocks Rs 750 Crore In Sales, Sells 150 Luxury Homes

Commenting on the sales milestone, Saurabh Paliwal, Sr. Vice President, Sales, BPTP Limited, said, “The response to SkyNest reflects the evolving aspirations of homebuyers and the growing confidence in Greater Faridabad as a residential destination. The 750 crore sales achieved so far are significant milestones for the project and demonstrate the demand for well-designed, quality residential offerings at the premium end of the market. Our focus with SkyNest has been to bring together thoughtful design, quality, sustainability and long-term value, while creating a distinctive residential experience for contemporary families.”