Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Finnable, said, “It has been a challenging year for retail credit across the industry but we chose to stay focused on the quality of our portfolio while continuing to grow, and the results reflect that. Our AUM has crossed Rs. 4,600 crore, and we delivered Rs. 51 crore in PAT in the first half of FY27, surpassing our full-year profit for the previous year. With the support of our new and existing investors, we are well-capitalised to build one of India’s most trusted and profitable retail lending institutions.”