How Infrastructure And Industrial Planning Could Reshape Faridabad

According to Mr. R. C. Gupta, Managing Director, RPS Group, “Faridabad’s strategic location and connectivity to key industrial and commercial centres across the NCR give it a strong foundation for future growth. As infrastructure continues to evolve, the city has an opportunity to attract greater industrial investment. However, this growth must be supported by well-planned industrial spaces, reliable utilities and infrastructure that addresses the practical requirements of manufacturing businesses. A more organised approach to industrial development can help Faridabad build on its existing strengths and strengthen its position as an industrial destination.”