BPTP Unveils 'The Boulevard At Green Oaks', A High-Street Retail Destination In Gurugram's Sector 70A

Gurugram, Haryana, India: BPTP, one of the established real estate developers in the National Capital Region, has announced the launch of The Boulevard at Green Oaks, a high-street retail destination located in Sector 70A, Gurugram, adjacent to the 100-acre Astaire Gardens ecosystem. Designed around the evolving needs of modern neighbourhoods, the development brings together everyday retail, food and beverage, wellness and lifestyle experiences within a pedestrian-friendly commercial environment.



The Boulevard at Green Oaks forms part of the wider Astaire Gardens ecosystem, with immediate residential communities including BPTP Visionnaire, BPTP Fortuna, BPTP Green Oaks and BPTP Pedestal creating an established and growing residential base. Strategically located in Sector 70A, Gurugram, The Boulevard at Green Oaks enjoys prominent frontage on a 24-metre-wide road, with convenient access to Sectors 68-72, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Golf Course Extension Road, connecting the development to established residential communities across the area.