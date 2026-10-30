International Pension Funds To Play Key Role In RE Sector’s Next Phase Of Growth, Says MNRE Secretary

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When Prime Minister gave this target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030, many of us thought that it is an audacious and impossible target. But currently we have reached around 308 GW of non-fossil installation. Last year we added around 56 GW, and this year we are looking at adding similar capacities. Given the run-rate we have achieved in installation, we are on track to achieve the 500GW target.

We are not only looking at deployment of Renewable Energy (RE), but also the supporting infrastructure, such as the battery storage systems and the transmission system. Both these are absolutely critical for growth of the RE sector.

So, by 2030 we will also see a larger deployment base. With our green energy corridor schemes we also expect greater participation and involvement of State governments in evacuation of power infrastructure through upgraded transmission lines. By 2030 our domestic manufacturing capabilities, especially in the solar value chain, ingot and wafer manufacturing will go up substantially.