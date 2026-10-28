Beyond The Clear Coat: Avery Dennison Fuses Molecular Armor With Living Color In Next-Gen PPF Breakthrough

Alongside Spectrix, Avery Dennison has restructured its core PPF lineup into four tiers built for the realities of car ownership in India, where duration of ownership varies widely. The Xtreme Series leads the range with up to 12 years of warranty coverage and RAPID EDGE Technology, offering full-strength protection for owners planning to keep their vehicles long-term. The Xtreme Plus Series follows with up to 10 years of warranty, an ideal technology for durable, high-performance coverage. For car owners seeking dependable mid-term protection, the Enduro Plus Series offers up to 6 years of warranty. For car owners seeking, the Enduro Lite Series provides up to 3 years of warranty, giving owners who plan to hold their vehicles for a shorter duration complete peace of mind without overinvesting in film they may not need for the long haul.