Sony Introduces True RGB Technology Backed By RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro In India With Launch Of BRAVIA 9II And BRAVIA 7II

First True RGB LED BRAVIA TVs: the BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II, each using independently driven red, green, and blue LEDs for precise colour reproduction in bright living room environments.

True RGB Televisions offers Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced. The result is a viewing experience that maintains creator-intended colour, depth, and detail under real world conditions.

Powered by XR Contrast Booster, BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II achieves exceptional peak brightness while maintaining deep, detailed blacks for enhanced depth and realism.

Unprecedented Colour Volume: Independent control of RGB LEDs achieves the largest colour volume in Sony’s home TV history, delivering high colour gamut, contrast, depth, and beautiful gradation. Powered by Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro which drives each LED with high precision, improving brightness, reducing blooming, and producing purer colour than conventional Mini LED displays.

Wide Viewing Angles: Independent RGB LED driving and the X-Wide Angle Pro ensure beautiful images and consistent colours from wide viewing angle.

Large Screen for Immersive Experience: The True RGB series BRAVIA 9II & BRAVIA 7II both offers most immersive size options for large format cinematic viewing and also maintaining ease of installation and integration.

Elevated Audio Experience: Full range speakers(i) deliver a solid sound while enhancing dialogue clarity with Voice Zoom 3™, powered by AI. Also, our evolved 3D Surround Upscaling expands stereo to wider 3D surround.

Harmonic Presence: The flagship design integrates effortlessly into any space, featuring a wave textured bezel and a Mirage stand(ii) that creates a floating, cable free look, allowing the screen to serve as décor even when not in use.

My Cinema, optimising picture and sound for film first viewing

Ambient Optimization, automatically adapts picture and audio to room condition and viewing position