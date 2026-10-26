Axis Max Life recognised among Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026



Mrinal Sinha, Chief People Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, “Being recognised among India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 is a proud milestone and a reflection of our belief that inclusion is fundamental to business success. This recognition acknowledges the deliberate steps we have taken to create a workplace where women are empowered to grow, lead and thrive at every stage of their professional and personal journey. Moving from the Top 100 to the Top 50 is encouraging progress, but our ambition goes beyond rankings. We remain committed to building a culture rooted in Bharosa, where every individual feels valued, supported and equipped with opportunities to realise their full potential.”