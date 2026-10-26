Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Vs Galaxy Tab S12 Plus: Everything To Know Before Buying

Battery and endurance

The Ultra carries an 11,600 mAh battery against the 10,600 mAh cell in the S12 Plus. Samsung rates the Ultra at up to 23 hours of video playback and the S12 Plus at up to 21 hours. Both support 45 W fast charging. The extra capacity on the Ultra is particularly useful when the larger display is running at full brightness for long stretches — during travel, all-day work sessions, or back-to-back video calls.