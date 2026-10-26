Most Popular Used Car Brands In India In 2026: What Buyers Trust And Why

Hyundai

Hyundai holds second place at 21.6%, and the i10 at 15.4% and Grand i10 at 12.5% form the core of that share. The Creta follows at 9.7% of Hyundai’s used sales, and it’s the only SUV in the brand’s top three, a sign that buyers are extending the trust they’ve long placed in Hyundai hatchbacks to its SUVs as well. Petrol leads the fuel mix here, as it does at Maruti Suzuki, which is why used petrol cars from these two brands, which together take 54.8% of all sales, are the easiest to find when you start shopping. Manual is the default on the i10, with more than 92% of buyers choosing it.